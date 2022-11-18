iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SHY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $81.10. 207,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

