iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 26,331.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,907,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896,500 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $98,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. 1,951,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,894,766. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

