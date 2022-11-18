iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 154.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $238,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HEFA opened at $33.31 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

