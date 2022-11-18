iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,023,008. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

