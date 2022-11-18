iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.05 and last traded at $65.27. Approximately 796,128 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 795,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.
iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13.
