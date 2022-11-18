iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 1,381,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,188,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.