iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

MUB remained flat at $104.79 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 173,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average of $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

