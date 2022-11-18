iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86,530 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 65,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

