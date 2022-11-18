iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,652. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

