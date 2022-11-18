iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 2.9% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

ITA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,826 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

