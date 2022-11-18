iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Holdings Boosted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $279.25. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,818. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.82. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

