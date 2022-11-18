iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,515 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $140,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,883,000 after buying an additional 389,354 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after acquiring an additional 220,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 10,051,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

