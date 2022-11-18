Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $7.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $121,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,242,000 after buying an additional 11,948,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

