Jack A. Khattar Sells 1,115 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

