Jack A. Khattar Sells 1,115 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.