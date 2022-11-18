Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $183.10 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.14.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

