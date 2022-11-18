Jacobs Asset Management LLC Buys 13,644 Shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the quarter. VersaBank makes up approximately 1.7% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of VersaBank worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBNK. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VersaBank in the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in VersaBank by 13.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,239,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in VersaBank by 3.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in VersaBank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,291,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VersaBank by 30.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBNK remained flat at $6.83 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.68. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $13.03.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter. VersaBank had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

