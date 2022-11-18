Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SBNY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.97. 9,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $129.96 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average of $180.33.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.