Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,602 shares during the period. Esquire Financial comprises 2.5% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 28.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Esquire Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ESQ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $361.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ESQ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $112,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,740 shares of company stock worth $646,129. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.