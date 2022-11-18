Jacobs Asset Management LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for 7.0% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Popular worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Popular by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,389,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Popular by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Popular by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 236,267 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,912. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.01%.

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

