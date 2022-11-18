Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.74. 1,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.
Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.33.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
