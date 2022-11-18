Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.74. 1,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 148,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

