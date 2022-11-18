JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €20.40 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €20.40 ($21.03) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($12.47) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.49) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.89) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DEC traded up €0.30 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €17.34 ($17.88). The stock had a trading volume of 248,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($27.86) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($38.04). The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.37.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.