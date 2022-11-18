Jefferies Financial Group Lowers ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ITM Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of ITM Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 420 ($4.94) to GBX 280 ($3.29) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HSBC lowered shares of ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITM Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

