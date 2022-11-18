Jet Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $26,725.64 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $73.34 million and approximately $26,725.64 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 41.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.05730582 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $16,956.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

