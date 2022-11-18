Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0422 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.66 million and $28,618.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.05730582 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $16,956.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

