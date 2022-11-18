Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $81.43 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 35% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $81.43 million and approximately $34,681.10 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,710.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010720 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238189 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.05730582 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $16,956.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

