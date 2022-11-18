JMP Securities Lowers AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target to $3.00

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADTH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AdTheorent from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

ADTH stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $164.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

