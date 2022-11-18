John Abernethy Purchases 20,000 Shares of Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,860.00 ($7,288.59).
John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 6th, John Abernethy acquired 24,527 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,557.82 ($8,428.07).
Clime Investment Management Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.83.
Clime Investment Management Cuts Dividend
About Clime Investment Management
Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
