Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their suspended rating on shares of Joules Group (LON:JOUL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Joules Group Stock Performance
LON JOUL opened at GBX 9.22 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02. Joules Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 226.21 ($2.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.33 million and a PE ratio of 461.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.72.
About Joules Group
Featured Stories
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.