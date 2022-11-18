Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their suspended rating on shares of Joules Group (LON:JOUL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Joules Group Stock Performance

LON JOUL opened at GBX 9.22 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02. Joules Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 226.21 ($2.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.33 million and a PE ratio of 461.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.72.

Get Joules Group alerts:

About Joules Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.