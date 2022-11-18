Joystick Price Reaches $0.56 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00003356 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $112.52 million and $52,292.19 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,765.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010514 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00043099 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021499 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00237774 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55368778 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $55,121.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

