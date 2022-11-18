JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 281

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.23) to GBX 281 ($3.30) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.29) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.47) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.41) to GBX 295 ($3.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CTEC opened at GBX 229 ($2.69) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7,613.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 165.30 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 256 ($3.01). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 215.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.77.

In other news, insider Constantin Coussios bought 9,861 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £20,215.05 ($23,754.47).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

