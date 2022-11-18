JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $372.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,974,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $372,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $197.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.00 and a 200-day moving average of $196.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

