JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 650

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.52) to GBX 650 ($7.64) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($8.81) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 750 ($8.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.05) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.52) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.05) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 693.33 ($8.15).

LON INF opened at GBX 589.80 ($6.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 550.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 553.72. The company has a market capitalization of £8.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3,932.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($7.38).

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

