JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 60,170 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $379,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.61 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

