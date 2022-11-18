JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Target Price to $78.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.31.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BBY opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

