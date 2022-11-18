JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.49

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.49 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.42). JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 247,816 shares traded.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.66. The stock has a market cap of £356.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.45.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

