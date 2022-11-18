Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KAI opened at $189.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 11.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kadant by 2,063.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

