Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Kava has a market capitalization of $307.30 million and approximately $22.33 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00005629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00078595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 325,197,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,228,939 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

