Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Shares Down 4.5%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

See Also

