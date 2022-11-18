Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $91.00. 232,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,657,061. The company has a market capitalization of $165.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

