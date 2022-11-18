Keel Point LLC Buys 1,458 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 777,058 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 46,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.87. The stock had a trading volume of 123,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,677,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

