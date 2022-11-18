Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $238.25. 34,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,743. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.98.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

