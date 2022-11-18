Keel Point LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

