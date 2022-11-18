Keel Point LLC Has $10.81 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,637 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 222,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 96,860 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 569,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,509,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,616,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,141 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382,961 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

