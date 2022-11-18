Keel Point LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Keel Point LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IEF traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $96.13. The company had a trading volume of 130,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,699. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $100.06.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

