Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,063 shares of company stock valued at $95,960,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,946. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $404.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average of $132.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

