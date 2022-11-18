KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,102 iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $23.69 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

