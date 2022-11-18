KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,310 Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 415.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 55.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also

