KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

