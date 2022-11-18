KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

