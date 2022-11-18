KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $112.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.94.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

